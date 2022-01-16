Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.