Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,394,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.