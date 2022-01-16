Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.