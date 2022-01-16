Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.48.

Shares of MCD opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.28 and a 200 day moving average of $246.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

