Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,758,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,660,000 after buying an additional 470,790 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 155,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

