Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

