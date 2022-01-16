Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

