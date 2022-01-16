Fluent (FLNT) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Fluent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fluent
|$310.72 million
|$2.21 million
|-10.94
|Fluent Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$263.69 million
|-6.68
Profitability
This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fluent
|-4.40%
|-6.48%
|-4.40%
|Fluent Competitors
|-18.86%
|14.37%
|-5.43%
Risk & Volatility
Fluent has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
30.3% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fluent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fluent
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Fluent Competitors
|133
|580
|637
|11
|2.39
As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 58.69%. Given Fluent’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Fluent rivals beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
