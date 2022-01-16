Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.37. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

