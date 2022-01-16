Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 376,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,775,222 shares.The stock last traded at $71.51 and had previously closed at $71.88.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

