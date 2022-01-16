23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Down 5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 5.14 and last traded at 5.14. Approximately 83,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,698,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.41.

ME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.87.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $42,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.