Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.81. 1,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 331,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.67.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

