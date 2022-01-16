Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 10.2% on Insider Selling

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 4,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 233,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $10,709,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

