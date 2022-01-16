Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AGD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

