Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MARPS stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 58.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.1067 dividend. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

