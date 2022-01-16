ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $61.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

