KeyCorp Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of BRX opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

