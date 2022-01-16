AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $275.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.59.

Shares of AVB opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $159.68 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

