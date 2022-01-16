Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Target Price to $59.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.10.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.