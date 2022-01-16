Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NYSE BIG opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

