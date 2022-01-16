Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.86) price objective for the company.

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,580 ($21.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,715.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

