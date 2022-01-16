Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Price Target Cut to 30.00

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from 50.00 to 30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cineworld Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CNNWF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

