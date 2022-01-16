Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

LON BARC opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.85.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

