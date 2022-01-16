Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.39) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 225 ($3.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230 ($3.12).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 193.10 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.89. The company has a market cap of £960.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.60.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.58), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($248,109.00).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

