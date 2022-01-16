Contrasting Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Consolidated Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.77 $9.84 million $2.35 9.36 Consolidated Communications $1.30 billion 0.54 $36.98 million ($1.65) -4.34

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvera Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88% Consolidated Communications -10.01% 12.16% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuvera Communications and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The firm offers communication solutions including high-speed Internet, data, digital television, phone, managed and cloud services, and wireless backhaul over a fiber optic network. The company was founded by Iverson A. Lumpkin on August 10, 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

