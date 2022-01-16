Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.68 Million

Brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $32.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.13 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CEVA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CEVA by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA opened at $40.56 on Friday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

