ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.50.

ASGN stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. ASGN has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

