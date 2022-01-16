Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Lowered to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.80.

NYSE AIZ opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

