JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.