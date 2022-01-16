AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $153.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.63. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

