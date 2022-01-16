Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of NSSC opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.15 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

