Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.91. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.58.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 350.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

