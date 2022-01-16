Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the December 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.45.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
