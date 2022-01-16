Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the December 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.