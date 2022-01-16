Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Short Interest Update

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, an increase of 293.1% from the December 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Zanite Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

