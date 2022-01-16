Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €91.74 ($104.25) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.