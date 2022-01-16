Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €54.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Vossloh in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.67 ($60.98).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €44.00 ($50.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €45.22 and a 200 day moving average of €45.18. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €39.35 ($44.72) and a 12 month high of €49.45 ($56.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $772.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

