Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.50 ($99.43).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.65 ($78.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 110.73. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 12 month high of €81.70 ($92.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

