NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.98 ($39.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.69.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

