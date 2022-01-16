Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Target Price to $35.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAPO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $448.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

