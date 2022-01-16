Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Yelp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.69.

Yelp stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,071,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.