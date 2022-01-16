Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

WOLF stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

