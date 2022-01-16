$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce sales of $8.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,960,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

