WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.88.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after buying an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.