Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $499.49 million, with estimates ranging from $495.07 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

