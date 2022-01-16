Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:VLTAF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Voltalia has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62.
Voltalia Company Profile
