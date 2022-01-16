Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Raised to SEK 486

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.67.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

