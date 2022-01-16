Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

AFLYY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

