Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Update

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $63.91 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.