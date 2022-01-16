Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 431,006 shares.The stock last traded at $17.69 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

