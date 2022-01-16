Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 4.8% Higher

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) traded up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.40. 2,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 525,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

